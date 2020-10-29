tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: To raise awareness for prevention of breast cancer, Business Planning and Development Department along with management of a private hospital in the month of October organised two clinics weekly for consultation and screening of the patients. The hospital also arranged an online awareness session of One-stop Breast Clinic. In-charge Breast Clinic Dr Sadaf Ishaque focused on the need for timely diagnosis of breast cancer disease. She told the general public that breast cancer is curable if early detected.