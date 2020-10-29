Orange Train project of Shahbaz govt: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that Orange Train is a masterpiece project of Shahbaz Sharif government.

She alleged that big holes on the road in the name of BRT, which cost the nation over Rs150 billion were on the PTI credit. She added that Shahbaz Sharif built three metros for Rs100 billion. “Alhamdulillah, all three are still running successfully while the Peshawar BRT is closed every other day due to various reasons especially kick backs and commissions,” she alleged.

Shahbaz Sharif carried out development works in the whole of Punjab without any discrimination, she said, adding Shahbaz Sharif built three metro buses, speedo buses and hundreds of new roads in Punjab.

“For the first time, Shahbaz Sharif allocated 35% of the budget for South Punjab. The Orange Train is a masterpiece project of Shahbaz Sharif government,” she stated. She said this while responding to the statement of Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here Wednesday. Azma Bukhari said that Shahbaz Sharif implemented power projects from the resources of the province with which Punjab is enlightened today, she concluded.