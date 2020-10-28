Freedom of expression ‘One must guard against crossing limits’

HYDERABAD: Media science is the backbone of a society. This was stated by MNA Nuzhat Pathan during the two-day training session of five-day electronic media workshop arranged by the WMC.

The topic of training was “Freedom of expression in the digital media environment with collaboration of National Endowment for Democracy.” Pathan said that education is priceless due to which women are stepping forward and acquiring positions in their desired fields. She however highlighted the need to understand the difference between the freedom of speech and crossing limits.

During the session, MPA Hina Dastagir encouraged the students and said that because of good education, women are helping in contributing towards better legislation.