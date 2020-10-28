Minister orders foolproof security in Punjab

LAHORE: In the wake of the Peshawar blast and profane sketches in France, Law Minister Raja Basharat has directed for beefing up security in the province.

Chairing a meeting on law and order at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday, Raja Basharat directed law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant. He said foolproof security arrangements should be made in public places, government offices, worship places and educational institutions.

He expressed concern that anti-Pakistan forces wanted to damage religious harmony in Pakistan. “At this time, the nation needs to be united and together we may crush the enemy’s ambitions,” he said.