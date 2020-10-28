close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

Aleem Khan flays Peshawar blast

Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 28, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed deep concern and sorrow over a blast in a madrassa in Peshawar and prayed for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured.

In his statement issued here on Tuesday, Abdul Aleem Khan condemned those who play with the lives of innocent civilians who were getting religious education, saying terrorists do not deserve any concession nor they have anything to do with humanity. Abdul Aleem Khan said Pakistan has been fighting terrorism for the past two decades and its enemies could not dampen the nation’s spirits and determination.

