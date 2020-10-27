Two sisters injured in acid attack assured of justice

By our correspondent

FAISALABAD: Deputy CommissionerMuhammad Ali and SSP Operations Kashif Aslam on Monday visited the DHQ Hospital to inquire after the two sisters who were injured in acid attack at Tehsil Sadar. The officers inquired after the health of Saba and Bushra and expressed grief over the tragic incident. They assured justice to the family. The DC directed the hospital management to provide quality and speedy medical facilities to the injured sisters. The DC said

that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and the accused could not escape from the clutches of the law and would provide justice to the victims. Earlier, accused Adeel had thrown acid on the faces and backs of the sisters when they were on their way at Chak 215/RB Mohallah Kot Umar Farooq. Sadar police had registered a case. Meanwhile, the SSP told that the accused and his were arrested. ‘SECURITY FINALISED FOR EID MILAD’: Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Ali on Monday called on the members of Central Milad Committee. Additional Deputy Commissioner General/Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and others, including Milad Committee president Munir Ahmad Noorani, patron general Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Naveed Akram, Muhammad Imran Madni, Malik Akbar Ali, Ali Ejaz Qadri, Muhammad Binyamin, Irfan Gujjar, and others also attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that administrative and security measures had been taken

by the district administration for the Eid Milad across the district. He said that the cooperation of the members of the civil society was essential to maintain law and order situation in the district. He said that all the administrative and security matters of the Eid Milad would be fully monitored for which the district control room would remain functional. The DC said that face masks and social distancing should be maintained to protect against coronavirus. The members of the Milad Committee gave some suggestions regard

ing making the administrative and security arrangements on the routes of the processions of the Eid Milad more vigilant and said that they would extend full support for the peaceful and pleasant conduct of the Eid Milad at Ghulam Muhammadabad. TWO SUPER STORES SEALED: Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed two super stores for selling food items at high prices at DC counters. He checked the prices of different items and took action on overcharging and sealed Allahwala Mart and Bestway Mart.