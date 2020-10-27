JI says PTI govt has failed on all fronts

NOWSHERA: Provincial Deputy Chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Maulana Hidayatullah, and district amir Riffatullah on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed on all fronts and the incompetent rulers should now quit the government to pave the way for fair and the free election in the country.

They were speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the oath-taking ceremony of JI newly-elected district chief Riffatullah and a rally against the display of the blasphemous sketches in Paris. JI local office-bearers including Maulana Samiur Rahman Yousafi, Dr Salman Farooq, Maulana Gohar Rahman, Iftikhar Ahmad Khan and others were also present.