close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
October 27, 2020

Cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on Nov 1

National

A
APP
October 27, 2020

Islamabad: The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), in collaboration with Pakbicycle.com, would hold a cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1. The Afghan team will also participate in the event, but they are waiting for their visas. Cyclists from all affiliated units, provinces and Islamabad will participate in the race, Cyclists would also participate in an open category. The event will be inaugurated by CDA Chairman.

Latest News

More From Pakistan