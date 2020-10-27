Cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on Nov 1

Islamabad: The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), in collaboration with Pakbicycle.com, would hold a cycle race from Islamabad to Murree on November 1. The Afghan team will also participate in the event, but they are waiting for their visas. Cyclists from all affiliated units, provinces and Islamabad will participate in the race, Cyclists would also participate in an open category. The event will be inaugurated by CDA Chairman.