Free medical camp held

Rawalpindi:Maaz Homoeo Clinic organised a one day free medical camp on gastroenterology for the residents of Sadiqabad and surrounding areas, says a press release.

On the occasion, Dr. Muaz Malik examined the patients and they were given free medicines. Dr. Muaz Malik thanked BM Pharma, Lahore, Mektam Pharma, Karachi for their special cooperation. He also thanked social personalities of Rawalpindi Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Khawaja Waheed Ahmed and Raja Arshad Bangial for their support in organising the camp. He said that the series of free medical camps for the people of the area will continue every month. The residents of the area thanked Dr. Muaz Malik for organising the free medical camp and commended his services for the humanity. The said this camp has greatly facilitated the people of the area. So far, many free medical camps have been held at Maaz Homoeo Clinic.