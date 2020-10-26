close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
Newsdesk
October 26, 2020

Kuwait retail co-ops remove French products over blasphemous cartoons

World

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s retail co-ops have pulled French products in boycott over the use of blasphemous cartoons in a French school class on freedom of expression whose teacher was then beheaded by an Islamist.

The non-governmental Union of Consumer Co-operative Societies, which groups more than 70 establishments, issued the boycott directive in an Oct. 23 circular. Several co-ops visited by media had cleared the shelves of items such as hair and beauty products made by French companies.

