Kuwait retail co-ops remove French products over blasphemous cartoons

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s retail co-ops have pulled French products in boycott over the use of blasphemous cartoons in a French school class on freedom of expression whose teacher was then beheaded by an Islamist.
The non-governmental Union of Consumer Co-operative Societies, which groups more than 70 establishments, issued the boycott directive in an Oct. 23 circular. Several co-ops visited by media had cleared the shelves of items such as hair and beauty products made by French companies.