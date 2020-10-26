Three martyred, six injured in Quetta blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: At least three people were martyred and six others sustained injuries in a blast near the Hazarganji area of Quetta on Sunday.
According to police, unidentified suspects planted explosives on a motorcycle and parked it near Hazarganji Fruit Market, in a suburban neighbourhood in Quetta. “Three bodies and six injured have been taken to hospital,” Munir Ahmad, a Quetta police official, told AFP.
Ahmad said the bomb had been concealed in a motorcycle that was parked at a vegetable market in the Hazarganji neighbourhood. An official in Quetta confirmed details of the blast. It occurred in a different part of town to where anti-government demonstrators were gathering for a rally on Sunday as part of a series of protests against Prime Minister Imran Khan organised by an opposition alliance. While the target was unclear, Hazarganji is home to a large population of Hazaras.—Agencies