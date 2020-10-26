Babusar Top closed for traffic after first snowfall

ABBOTTABAD: District administration Mansehra Sunday urged commuters of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to use Karakoram Highway (KKH) as Babusar Top and Lolosar Lake received the first spell of snowfall during the winter season and closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic. The administration also directed the concerned to only allow tourists to use Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road and divert the GB traffic to KKH. Babusar Top received more than six inches and Lolosar two inches snow, while on the hills four inches of snowfall was recorded last night.