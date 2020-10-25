Religious scholars call on DIG Operations

LAHORE: A delegation of religious scholars called on DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan at his office in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations.

Mufti Haseeb, Syed Usman Noori, Zaheer Butt, Intikhab Noori, Sheikh Muhammad Ikram, Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Mufti Imran, Shahid Noor, Nawaz Butt, Mumtaz Rabbani and Allama Asghar Arif were part of the delegation.

DSP Security Sohail Kazmi and other concerned police officers were also present on the occasion. Security regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).