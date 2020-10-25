‘PML-N backs Nawaz narrative’

LONDON: Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz reiterated on Thursday Nawaz Sharif’s narrative of civilian supremacy and called for the rule of law in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media outside Hasan Nawaz’s office in Stanhope House, he said: “Nawaz Sharif’s narrative is the narrative of civilian and constitutional supremacy. Nawaz Sharif’s narrative is that institutions should work according to the roles defined by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Suleman rubbished claims that he had transferred over Rs20 billion illegally through different transactions. He said not a penny worth of corruption had been proven against him or his family including Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz despite investigations going on for two years.

Criticising arrest of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Suleman said: “The IGP was kidnapped in a blatant attack by the federation in the province of Sindh. I think this has significantly demoralised the police.”

Suleman held that his father Shahbaz Sharif and brother Hamza Shahbaz were in high spirits and would not be deterred by arrests. Commenting on former director general FIA Bashir Memon’s allegations against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Suleman demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a ‘Truth Commission’ to investigate his claims.