Kashmir Black Day: Rallies, seminars to be held on Oct 27

LAHORE: Rallies, seminars and other events will be held across the Punjab to mark the Kashmir Black Day on October 27. The Punjab government, political parties, lawyers fraternity, non-government organisations, educational institutions and others have chalked out plans for special programmes to protest the “illegal occupation” of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian armed forces and demand the United Nations to implement its relevant resolutions on Kashmir.

According to details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would lead a rally from 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam to Faisal Chowk on October 27.