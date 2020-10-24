close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 24, 2020

ACE detains three officials

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) teams arrested three government officials, including a police sub-inspector for receiving bribes from citizens. On the complaints of citizens ACE Gujranwala Circle Officer arrested Satellite Town police SI Liaqat Ali who received Rs10,000 from a citizen.Meanwhile, ACE Circle Officer Narowal arrested wildlife senior clerk Uzman and Chowkidar Ali Raza when they were receiving Rs 5,000 from a citizen.

