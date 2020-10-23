â€˜Black day in Punjab against IOK lockdown on 27thâ€™

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister and Kashmir Committee Punjab Chairman Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government would observe the black day with the federal government on 27 October against the longest lockdown in the history of occupied Kashmir.

He was presiding over a review meeting of the proposed Black Day arrangements here Thursday. Members of Kashmir Committee MPA Mahendra Pal Singh and MPA Nazir Ahmed Chohan along with Secretary Information, Secretary I&C and officers of other departments concerned were also present on the occasion.

Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a briefing on the arrangements. "We want to send a message to the world that the Kashmiri people will never bow to Indian oppression," Raja Basharat said. He said that from 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam to Faisal Chowk rally would be held on 27 October which would be led by Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar while all ministers, assembly members and members of civil society would participate.

Before the rally, the governor and the chief minister will speak to the media. At 7pm, a one-minute blackout will be held and torchbearer rallies will be taken out at the divisional headquarters across the province.

The law minister directed the transport department to put up banners in support of Kashmiris on public transport. "The rally will be widely covered on all media, including social media, so that our message reaches the global community effectively, " he said.

Raja Basharat said that the determination of the Kashmiri people in the face of the worst Indian atrocities had set a precedent in the history. "We assure them that the entire Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiris in this hour of hardship. The manner in which PM Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international level is unprecedented. With the efforts of the PTI government, the Kashmiris struggle will be successful and they will be free.' He said the day is not far when Kashmir would become Pakistan's slogan and our dream would turn into a reality.