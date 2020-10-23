Askari Bankâ€™s 9-mths profit up 87pc

KARACHI: Askari Bank Limited posted 87 percent increase in its profit to Rs13.237 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, 2020, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs8.206, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

The bank earned Rs4.382 billion with EPS of Rs3.48 in the corresponding period last year. The bank didn't announced any interim cash dividend for the period under review.

The bank's profit went up 58 percent to Rs3.234 billion during the quarter, translating EPS of Rs2.56, while Rs1.250 billion with EPS of 99 paisas in the corresponding period last year.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited in their research note said: â€œNet Interest Income of the bank settled at Rs22.5 billion during the nine months period, registering 39 percent growth YoY.