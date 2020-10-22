Hekmatyar meets Siraj, discuss mutual affairs, Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Afghan politician and head of Hizb-e-Islami Engineer Gulbaddin Hekmatyar called on Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq here on Wednesday.

JI Ameer held a reception in honour of Hizb-e-Islami chief and both leaders discussed affairs of mutual interests, Afghan peace process and relation between the two countries. “Pakistan and Afghanistan are two bodies with one soul,” said Senator Siraj, adding conspiracies to create differences between the two countries would never succeed.

Lauding the unmatched struggle of the Afghan people in defeating the two superpowers of the world, the JI chief attributed the victory of Afghans against foreign powers to the victory of entire Muslim Ummah. Undoubtedly, he said, Engineer Hekmatyar was one the great heroes of the decades long wars against Nato forces and former Soviet Union. He urged the Afghan groups to engage in dialogue process for the establishment of peace in the country. He said a peaceful Afghanistan was indispensable for the peace of the region. Currently, Hizb-e-Islami leader is on three-day visit to Pakistan.