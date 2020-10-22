Zellan claims Under-11 squash title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Zellan Khan got better of Raja Ali in straight games to win the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Junior Squash Tournament’s Under-11 title at the Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Zellan won 11-2, 11-3, 11-3.
Umar Arshad annexed the Under-15 crown after beating Moinuddin 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 in the final.
Hammad Khan got a walkover against Shahab Khan for the Under-19 title.
Islamabad Founders Lions Club Director Azharul Islam and Gulberg Estate President Najeeb distributed prizes among the winners.