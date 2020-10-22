Zellan claims Under-11 squash title

close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Zellan Khan got better of Raja Ali in straight games to win the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Junior Squash Tournament’s Under-11 title at the Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Zellan won 11-2, 11-3, 11-3.

Umar Arshad annexed the Under-15 crown after beating Moinuddin 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 in the final.

Hammad Khan got a walkover against Shahab Khan for the Under-19 title.

Islamabad Founders Lions Club Director Azharul Islam and Gulberg Estate President Najeeb distributed prizes among the winners.

