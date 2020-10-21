close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 21, 2020

PTI protecting farmers rights: CM

National

 
October 21, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the government had fixed Rs 200 minimum support price of sugarcane to protect farmers’’ rights.

In a statement, he said the crushing season would commence from November 10 in south Punjab while November 15 in rest of the districts.

It was satisfying that the PTI government had ensured 99 per cent payments to farmers in Punjab by recovering pending payments from the influential sugar mill owners, he added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan