German ambassador visits Bacha Khan Markaz

PESHAWAR: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck visited the Awami National Party’s central secretariat Bacha Markaz here.

The ambassador met ANP’s provincial leadership, office-bearers of the Bacha Khan Trust, Bacha Khan Health Foundation and Khudai Khidmatgar organisation.

According to a press release, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak and Information Secretary and MPA Samar Haroon Bilour received the German envoy at Bacha Khan Markaz who after visiting various section of the Markaz held detailed discussion with the ANP leadership.

Provincial chief of Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation Dr Shamsul Haq, deputy chief Dr Navidullah Khan, Director Bacha Khan Research Centre Dr Fazl Rahim Marwat and other office-bearers of the ANP and Bacha Khan Markaz were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the German ambassador appreciated ANP’s role and sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country and its struggle for the Pakhtuns and other oppressed nations.

He lauded the services of late Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan known as Bacha Khan and his son Abdul Wali Khan for the Pakhtun nation and said that the party had made great contributions to strengthen democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan thanked the German ambassador for visiting the Bacha Khan Markaz and said that his party wanted cordial relations with Germany and other European countries.

Students urged to avoid drugs

Speakers at a one-day seminar here on Tuesday urged the students to stay away from consuming and dealing in narcotics. The seminar was jointly organised by the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar and Anti-Narcotics Force, KP. Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Maj General Arif Malik, who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave a presentation. He spoke in detail about the achievements and performance of the force under him. The seminar was attended by a good number of students and faculty members of the university. Former chairman of department Dr Adnan Sarwar Khan also spoke on the occasion.