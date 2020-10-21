Absent TMA employees in Lakki to be sacked

LAKKI MARWAT: Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday issued directives to fire all those staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration Lakki and Serai Naurang for being absent since long.

The commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner Lakki Abdul Haseeb to fire all those employees of the TMA Lakki and Serai Naurang who had been absent from their duties since long. One Amanullah, president of workers in TMA Serai Naurang, apprised the commissioner that the deplorable condition of cleanliness in Serai Naurang Town and Lakki City was due to the absenteeism of the employees since long.