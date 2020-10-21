OWOC starts at RDA

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) Ammara Khan has officially inaugurated the One-Window Operation Center (OWOC) here on Tuesday.

Several other officers of RDA were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that we have started one window operation to facilitate public. The one window operation will do online processing of the property-related matters to make them efficient and hassle-free. We want to provide all facilities for public, he said.

The chairman said, “I have written to Punjab government to deploy staff in RDA. As Punjab government given us positive response in this regard, we will hire efficient staff to RDA.”

It is worth mentioning here that several seats in RDA are without officers for over six months. Even the seats of deputy director, assistant directors, superintendent, assistants, inspectors and clerks are lying vacant for a long time.