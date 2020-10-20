Exporters issues discussed

Islamabad:The exporters of agricultural commodities of Punjab and KP in Peshawar along with Kashif Chaudhry called upon Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab (SACMP) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, and Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Commerce, says a press release.

While highlighting the challenges to the exporters, the delegates said that we export agricultural commodities of Punjab and KP exclusively to Central Asia and Afghanistan but the customs authorities deal with the agricultural commodities same as others. Furthermore, the SROs have been changed without any consultation with the exporters, which can cause a delay in the export of goods. The delegation requested for government’s immediate attention to resolve the issue.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the government fully cooperates with the exporters in exporting agricultural commodities after fulfilling the needs of the people of Pakistan as per rules and regulations. He said that Pakistan needs more foreign exchange as it would help strengthen rupee against dollar. A strengthened rupee would buckle up the inflation. It would also help create a balance between imports and exports.

Importantly, Special Assistant to the CM emphasised that we need to make sure that we export quality goods to maintain the ‘Made in Pakistan’ standard. Our products carry our flag and it must be important for all of us. Substandard products would not only affect our flag and Pakistan’s reputation but it would bring an enormous loss to our exporters.