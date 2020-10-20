Foolproof security for Rabi-ul-Awal processions

Rawalpindi: Leadership of different religious schools of thought held meeting with CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis to cooperate for devising foolproof security mechanism for Rabi-ul-Awal processions.

The religious Leadership held meeting with CPO Rawalpindi and expressed satisfaction on security arrangements chalked out for security of Rabi-ul-Awal processions.The Religious scholars announced to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and ensuring implementation on national action plan while arranging processions during Rabi-ul-Awal.

The administrations of Rabi-ul-Awal said that misuse of loudspeaker will be checked and cooperation will be made with police to ensure Religious harmony during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal. A meeting was arranged at CPO Office Rawalpindi here on Monday to devise planning for foolproof security arrangements during processions of Rabi-ul-Awal.

The meeting attended by SSP Operations Shoaib Mehmood, SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Traffic Staff and other senior police officials including administrators of Rabi-ul-Awal processions in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, during Khuli Khatcheri at CPO Office, CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis on complaint of cotiznes issued show cause notices to SHOs for not addressing public issues on merit.CPO Rawalpindi listen complaints of 42 citizens at his office in Khuli Khacheri and issue show cause notice to SHO Morgah for not issuing e-tag to citizen.