DCs directed to ensure availability of atta

ABBOTTABAD: Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsud on Sunday directed the deputy commissioners to take all possible measures to ensure availability of atta in private shops and markets. He was chairing a meeting to discuss prices and availability of daily use items in the division. The meeting was told that the special teams booked 250 persons for overcharging or hoarding during checking of about 6,300 shops and imposed a fine of Rs2.8 million on the violators. The teams were constituted by the commissioner Hazara Division at district levels on the directives of the chief minister and chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The deputy commissioners told the meeting that all the flourmills were being monitored by the magistrates. It was informed that the magistrates along with Food and Agriculture departments’ officials were visiting fruit, vegetable and grain mandis on a daily basis to fix prices and collect necessary data. The commissioner, who was convening daily evening meetings with the deputy commissioners to review the prices and availability of essential commodities, said that such meetings were also being held daily with commissioners of all divisions by the chief secretary on video link.