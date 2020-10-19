Pregnant woman tortured to death by husband, in-laws in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A pregnant woman was allegedly tortured to death by her husband and his family members at Huterpura in the limits of Muradpur police on Saturday night.

Reportedly, Rida Bibi, 24, was allegedly brutally tortured and fatally injured by her husband Ali Haidar and other in-laws, including Ali’s father Muhammad Anwar, mother Shakila Bibi, brother Usama and sisters Sadia and Muqadas.

The woman, who was four-month pregnant, died on the way to a local hospital due to severe injuries.

The accused family managed to escape from the spot.

It was told that the accused family used to often beat and torture the woman.

The police have registered a case against six accused family members.

TWO KILLED IN ACCIDENTS: Two people were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday.

In the first incident, two speeding motor cycles collided near Slanenke village in the limits of the Sabzpir police.

As a result, Aoun Abbas was killed on the spot while his companion received injuries. In another incident, a speeding car driven by Shahid hit and

killed pedestrian Noman at Bhanoke village in the limits of Moutrah police. The police have registered a case against the accused car driver.