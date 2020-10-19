‘Plan afoot to promote KP’s culture internationally’

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is planning to highlight the culture of the province internationally.

He said that that radio can help promote the culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “In this age of cultural invasion when Western culture is affecting every aspect of our lives, radio can play an important role to counter the same,” he said while addressing a one-day radio conference at Nishtar Hall here.

“After overcoming the challenge of terrorism and extremism, culture isnow threatened by urbanization. We have to work hard for cultural revival. Young broadcasters can play a key role in this regard,” he said.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Western nations imposed their culture on usthrough media and marketing. “We have not been able to market ourculture properly,” he said, adding the KP government was planning to highlight the culture of the province internationally.

He said that local radio stations could play a vital role in promotingand reviving local culture. “The Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television andPashto Film Industry has played an important role in shaping ournational mood,” he added.

“The youth have to keep in mind the values laid down by our forefathers in training the new generation and shaping the national mood,” the minister said. Shaukat Yousafzai said that every area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had aunique cultural aspect, which should be reflected in the broadcasting.