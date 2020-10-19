Fake bomb placed outside home of Peshawar trader

PESHAWAR: Unidentified miscreants placed a fake bomb outside the house of a local trader in Kamboh locality in the provincial capital on Sunday.

An official said the experts from the bomb disposal unit were called after reports that a suspicious container with wires was placed outside the house of a trader Mohammad Zeb.

The BDU experts checked the container and cleared it. Officials said some rivals wanted to harass the trader by placing the fake explosives near his house.