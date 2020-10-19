Two sisters among three killed in Burewala accident

BUREWALA: Three people, including two sisters, died while seven others sustained injuries in an accident near Chak 409/EB on Sunday. Reportedly, 10 members of a family were on their way to Burewala from Chichawatni on a rickshaw when a bus hit their vehicle on the Chichawatni Road. As a result, two sisters, Nasreen Bibi and Hafeezan Bibi, died on the spot while the rickshaw driver Saeed Ahmed also killed in the accident. Seven people, including two children, were seriously injured in the accident. Rescue 1122 teams immediately shifted the injured to the THQ Hospital.