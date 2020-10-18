LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the opposition is trying to create anarchy in the country just to protect their looted money.

In a statement Saturday, the chief minister said these are the rejected and defeated elements. He maintained that nation is fully aware and these elements cannot hoodwink the public anymore.

Buzdar said that decisions are being taken in the interest of the country and the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said despite the threat of the second wave of coronavirus, holding public gathering is numbness of opposition parties.

He said opposition leaders did not care about the lives of people and only give priority to their personal interests.