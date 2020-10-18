Plugging gap between education, professional field stressed

Rawalpindi : Institute of Food & Nutritional Sciences (IF&NS) organised a seminar on ‘Global Trends for Food Professionals’ at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman Vice Chancellor of the university participated as a chief guest while Nasir Hameed, Senior Corporate Director, Acadian Sea plants Ltd (ASL) Canada as a guest speaker.

All dean, directors, faculty members, PhDs & MPhil students, researchers and the professionals from the industries were also present in the event.

While talking to the participants Nasir Hameed said that there is a large gap between our education and professional field if we want to prosper we have to relate our education with the field. He said, professionals should change according to the field requirement. World is moving fast towards advanced food technology replacing the conventional & traditional methods with the advanced non-conventional methods like commercialization, food safety, pet food technical services, the sustainability of food safety, brand management, and aquaculture.

The vice chancellor of the university Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman said in his concluding remarks that Covid-19 has changed the trends of the world and we have to change accordingly. He said that in Pakistan commercialization and advancements are being ignored in all fields and all systems are working on the traditional that cannot let us compete with the other world.

The government has a prime focus on increasing export and decreasing import which can only become possible through the adoption of advanced and non-conventional techniques, he said.

He directed the director of the Institute of Food & Nutritional Sciences to come up with a concrete plan on the key points which were mentioned by the guest speaker.