Garbage crisis

The garbage situation in Karachi is going from bad to worse. Open sewage drains and garbage dumps are resulting in the outbreak of many harmful diseases. Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, but still there is no one to look after this city.
The Sindh government should look into the matter and take some proper steps to make Karachi clean and beautiful.
Maheen Jamila
Karachi