Passer-by killed in DI Khan police encounter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug seller during an encounter in which a passer-by died while three others were injured.

The firing also left three people including two police officials injured, said a police official on Saturday.According to sources in the City Police Station, the police were tipped-off about the presence of an infamous drug peddler Sohail Gandapur in Mohallah Qureshian Wala in the inner city.The police raiding team led by SHO M Ramzan Baloch besieged the area where the accused drug-pusher was hiding. The sources said the accused opened fire on the policemen to evade arrest and as a result, two constables identified as Mujib urehman Marwat and Muhammad Ayyub were injured.Also, two passers-by Safdar Abbas Shah and Syed Masjud Hussain were injured, but Safdar later died at hospital.The encounter later resulted in the arrest of Sohail Gandapur and a case was registered against him.