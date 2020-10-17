Pak-German facilitation centre opens

Lahore:A soft inaugural ceremony of the Pakistani-German Facilitation and Reintegration Centre was held at Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s regional office in Lahore in continuation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was signed between the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD), on July 29, 2020.

The project aims to support the returning Pakistanis from Germany and other countries as well as the local population to develop their skills for better employment opportunities in their home country, accessing employment opportunities, entrepreneurship opportunities, start-up support.

The partnership is part of the programme “Returning to New Opportunities” commissioned by BMZ and implemented by GIZ. The Centre has set up a temporary office to provide support to the Pakistani population seeking economic prospects in their country of origin, especially for returning migrants. Through this partnership, the government of Pakistan envisages to not only enhance the capacity of the returning migrants, but also to create a conducive support and advice system for their reintegration into society.

This initiative will assist in offering employment to all people seeking economic opportunities in Pakistan and, thus, help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Smog: To sensitise the citizens about smog threat and its harmful effects on the human health, Albayrak Waste Management conducted an awareness drive at Aslam Park, Gulberg, on Friday.

Officials said Albayrak team briefed the general public about the precautionary measures that must be taken against smog. They distributed cleanliness awareness brochures among the citizens, requesting them to lend a hand in ensuring clean Lahore. The team requested the public to wear face masks to protect themselves from polluted air as well as from Covid-19. The citizens were also urged to avoid setting garbage on fire.

Moreover, Albayrak officials distributed environment-friendly cloth bags among the residents to discourage use of polythene bags. Moot on math ends: A two-day online international conference on “Recent Advances in Mathematics” organsied by University of Education (UOE) concluded on Friday.

According to a press release, 18 speakers from 13 countries participated in the online conference. Renowned mathematicians like Prof Dr Dumitru from Turkey, Dr Carlo from Italy, Dr Carla Pinto from Portugal, Dr Luis from Spain, Dr Kenfiro from Japan, Dr Loring from the US, Dr Jia Bao from China, Dr Mattongbin from China and Dr RU Gobitheasan from Malaysia who presented their research papers in the conference.

UOE Vice-Chancellor addressing the concluding session of the conference said the online international conference attended by national and international experts was aimed to promote culture of research in the universities of the country.