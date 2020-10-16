Sindh govt did not issue NoC for taking over islands: CM Murad Ali Shah

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, talking to the media on Thursday, said that the Sindh government had not issued any No Objection Certificate to the federal government for taking over Dangi and Bhandar Islands of Karachi. However, he said that Federal Minister Ali Zaidi in this regard had written a letter to the Sindh government that the federal government wished to develop the Dangi and Bhandar Islands. He said that in reply, the Sindh government told the federal government that both the islands were the property of the Sindh government, which will cooperate conditionally, keeping the larger interests of the local people residing there.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who reached Jaccobabad on Thursday to condole with his Adviser Aijaz Jakhrani on the demise of his mother, said that there were ulterior motives of the federal government behind the presidential order, which was illegal and unconstitutional. He said the federal government should withdraw PIDA.

He said in the urban areas with the assistance of Rangers and army, the law and order situation has been restored, while the law and order situation in the rural areas was also satisfactory. He said that legislation was in the pipeline to increase salaries and other benefits of the Sindh Police. He said that Covid-19 cases were increasing in Sindh, so every citizen would have to wear mask and implement social distancing. He said that people should have to take it seriously because Novel Coronavirus existed and had not been eliminated. The chief minister said that inflation had broken the back of the people of Pakistan and it was a stupid idea of the PM to control inflation through the Tiger Force. He said that common citizens were laughing over such an idea of the PM.

He said the federal government despite repeated reminders was not releasing the amount of the NFC Award. He said that the PPP was ruling Sindh for the last 12 years and the people of Sindh gave their votes to PPP because, according to him, the PPP was delivering to the public. He said that Khawaja Asif himself presented his point of view over his statement against Asif Ali Zardari. He claimed the PDMA was united and on October 18 , the public rally will prove its strength.