PCB might replace Test captain

LAHORE: The top officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have hinted at a change in the Test captaincy after a review of the performance of Azhar Ali in the days to come.
It has been learnt that PCB top officials are not happy with Azharâ€™s leadership but have not removed him because Prime Minister Imran Khan has backed him.
According to sources, after Misbah-ul-Haq left the chief selectorâ€™s post, Azharâ€™s captaincy is also on PCBâ€™s radar.
Sources further said that a member of PCBâ€™s cricket committee is not in favour of Azhar continuing as the Test captain.
It must be noted here that Azhar, along with head coach Misbah and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, raised departmental cricket issue before the PM in a meeting with him at his residence.
PCB expressed disappointment over the cricketersâ€™ meeting the premier without their consent. Misbah and Azhar were also called upon to meet chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan in this regard.