Proposals for removal of impediments to trade discussed

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday discussed the proposals and recommendations for removal of impediments to bilateral trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and exports to the regional countries. The proposals were presented by SCCI Senior Vice-President Manzoor Elahi and former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour during a meeting, which was chaired by Collector Customs Appraisement Muhammad Saleem at Model Customs House. Officials and representatives from State Bank of Pakistan, FIA and Customs were present at the meeting.

The meeting agreed to the SCCI proposals and recommendations, which are mainly focused on the removal of hurdles to the mutual trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and exports to Central Asian countries. The SCCI emphasised that the relevant government departments and authorities should take pragmatic steps to remove impediments in the way of bilateral trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and exports to regional countries, which would help to enhance export and stability of the national economy as well as reducing the increasing trade deficit. Manzoor Elahi and Ghazanfar Bilour while speaking on the occasion stated that the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan had declined at less than one billion dollars, which was quite alarming and a matter of grave concern.

They urged the government and authorities concerned to avoid taking any such measures which would hamper the mutual trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.