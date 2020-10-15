Lucky Cement awarded

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has won the “Best Corporate Report Award” with the second position in the cement category at the much-anticipated “Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards 2019”, a statement said on Wednesday.

The recognition was jointly announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), it added.

On winning the award, Syed Noman Hasan, executive director of Lucky Cement Limited, said: “Over the past few years, Lucky Cement has won a number of prestigious awards and recognitions, achieving new milestones in the cement industry.”

“The company's success reflects the collective effort and passion of the company’s employees."

“At Lucky Cement, governance, compliance, ethics, and transparency are the cornerstones of our business model.