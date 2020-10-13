26 corona patients

MALAKWAL: Mandi Bahauddin CEO District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Ilyas Gondal Monday said more than 26 Covid-19 patients have been detected in the district. Talking to reporters, Dr Gondal said due to carelessness of the people the coronavirus is spreading again in the district. He urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, including wearing face masks and maintain social distancing. Meanwhile, district administration also strictly directed owners of marriage halls and shopping malls to ensure implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.