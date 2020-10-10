No field posting for cops who donâ€™t disclose assets: CCPO

LAHORE: The CCPO Lahore has issued letters to the Special Branch, the Intelligence Bureau and other sensitive agencies, recommending that field posting will not be given to those who do not disclose assets

He said there should be departmental investigations against police officers who have assets in excess of their income. The purpose of obtaining confidential reports is to maintain check and balance on police officers, the CCPO said.

In the first phase, letters have been sent for the record of 197 SDPOs, SHOs and in-charge investigations. According to the text of the letter, apart from the salary of the police officers, other business and livelihood information should be provided. The confidential information and general reputation of the police officers in the society due to their work and role should also be disclosed. The CCPO has requested that the record of the police officers be provided at the earliest. In addition, a letter has been written for knowing the livelihood, business and general reputation.

The CCPO said there will be departmental investigations against police officers who have assets in excess of their income. In the future, no police officer will be deployed in the field without submitting details of assets, he added.