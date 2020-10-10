Tank residents want potholed roads repaired

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TANK: The residents here on Tuesday asked the government to pay attention to the uplift of the underdeveloped district. They maintained that the roads connecting Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Peshawar had developed potholes, inconveniencing the passengers. The people of Tank, Kulachi, Gomal Zam Dam, Murtaza, Jandola use these roads.