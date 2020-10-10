close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 10, 2020

Tank residents want potholed roads repaired

National

Our Correspondent Â 
October 10, 2020

TANK: The residents here on Tuesday asked the government to pay attention to the uplift of the underdeveloped district. They maintained that the roads connecting Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Peshawar had developed potholes, inconveniencing the passengers. The people of Tank, Kulachi, Gomal Zam Dam, Murtaza, Jandola use these roads.

