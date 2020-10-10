World Mental Health Day: Speakers call for more investment to ensure mental health to all

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Friday called more investment to ensure mental health to all without any discrimination.

The seminar was arranged by the Horizon, a non-governmental organisation, at the Ibadat Hospital in connection with the World Mental Health Day which is marked on October 10. The World Health Organisation (WHO) theme for the day this year is “Mental Health for all -- Greater Investment, Greater Access. Everyone, Everywhere.”

The keynote speaker was Dr Ali Ahsan Mufti, a mental health expert, consultant psychiatrist at the Ibadat Hospital who is an assistant professor at the Jinnah Medical College. Dr Ali Ahsan Mufti, also a master trainer of the WHO Mental Health Gap Action Progarmme (mhGAP) and executive body member of Pakistan Psychiatric Society said the mental health is associated with our feelings, thinking, emotions and moods, adding it has a huge impact on every aspect of our life.

Of benefits of good mental health, he said emotionally healthy people are in control of their emotions and behaviours. “They are able to handle life’s challenges, build strong relationships, lead productive and fulfilling lives,” he added and said when bad things happen, such people are able to bounce back and move on.

Talking of the stress, he said it is something we all have. “It has plus points as it helps us respond to challenges and experiences”, he said. However, too much stress can seriously affect our well-being, physical and mental health”, he pointed out.

The speaker said the excessive stress is a key factor in mental health problems developed by young people. He said some effects of excessive stress are physical such as headaches, rashes, breathlessness, panic attacks, aching joints, nausea, stomach pain, muscle cramps, sleep issues, eating issues while emotional effects are sadness, nervous, anxiety, anger issues, tension, fear, depression, feeling worthless.