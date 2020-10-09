NAB writes to FIA: Ads with Nawaz pics be put up at police stations, his residence

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday wrote to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to put the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on its stop list.

The sources said that the FIA director general received a letter from the NAB, asking him to keep the record of Nawaz Sharif’s proclamation in the immigration system.

The FIA assured the bureau of full compliance in this regard, they added.

Meanwhile, NAB also wrote a letter to the Lahore police, calling for the former premier’s proclamation notices with his photo affixed to them be put up at every police station in the city.

His proclamation will also be pasted outside his Jati Umra residence in Lahore, according to the NAB letter.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a proclamation against the former prime minister in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. Through the proclamation, the court asked the PML-N supreme leader to surrender himself within 30 days to avoid further adverse process.