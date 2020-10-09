‘Chehlum’ of martyrs of Karbala observed

Rawalpindi : The ‘Chehlum’ of Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 faithful followers who sacrificed their life for the protection of Islam and Shariah was observed throughout the country on Thursday, says a press release.

Mourning assemblies and processions were arranged and was attended by large number of the lovers of Imam-e-Mazloom with any discrimination.

Central processions of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain Taili Mohallah, Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain and from Imambargah Hifazat Ali Shah.

Agha Hamid Moosavi demanded that till Rabi ul Awal 8, processions of mourning will be carried out, these should be given protection in accordance with 1985 Moosavi-Junajo Accord. Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi highlighted the matchless sacrifice presented by Imam e Mazloom and talked about the persecutions faced the ladies of the household of Prophethood when they get back to Madina one year after the incident of Karbala and captivity.