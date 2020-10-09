Seven men charged with ‘child sex offences’ in Redditch

LONDON: Seven men have been charged after an inquiry into child sex offences allegedly committed in Redditch, Worcestershire, between 2011 and 2017.

West Mercia Police said the men, from North Worcestershire and Staffordshire, will all appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on November 3. The force said the charges related to nine girls aged between 12 and 16. Those charged include 21-year-old Abdul Hussain, of Mount Pleasant, Redditch, who faces counts of engaging in sexual activity in presence of a child and sexual assault on a female.

Police have also charged Arslan Tazarab, 24, of The Mayfields, Redditch, with raping a girl under 16, two charges of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, and seven other offences.

Ethashan Tazarab, 20, also of The Mayfields, Redditch, has been charged with causing or inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity, as well as engaging in other sexual activity with girl under 16.

Numan Mohammed, 22, from Staffordshire, is charged with six counts of sexual activity with a girl under 16, rape, engaging in sexual communication with a child, four counts of causing or inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity, and engaging in sexual activity in presence of a child.

Usmaan Asghar, 21, of Sillins Avenue, Redditch, is charged with sexual assault on a woman and two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 16.

Usman Ali, 27, of Other Road, Redditch, faces six counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15. Richard Jonathan Weaver, 27, of Worcester Road, Droitwich, has been charged with rape of a girl aged between 13 and 15.