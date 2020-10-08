PDM’s first power show in Gujranwala on 16th will be a success : Sana

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) first power show will be a success on October 16 in Gujranwala.

Talking to media outside Jati Umra Wednesday, Rana Sanaullah said the political gathering will be a referendum against the government and country’s enemies. He said preparations are under way for Gujranwala meeting where PDM will present its agenda before the people. He claimed the major stakeholders of the PDM are the masses. He said there would be a sit-in during which resignations will also be given. He said the PDM will take one million people to Islamabad. Rana further said three former generals will be going to Shahdara Police Station and Azad Kashmir’s premier is also arriving there. It seems police will runaway by closing the police station. He questioned how it was possible to register an FIR against the entire Opposition without the orders of rulers.

He warned that if someone tried to deviate from the PDM movement, he will have to pay a big political price. He said everybody has promised before public that nobody would backtrack from this movement. He said Wednesday’s meeting was held to discuss the preparations for procession, long march and sit-in.

National Assembly’s former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said he was not Sh Rashid that he will give timeframe for the success of movement. He said the movement of Opposition is getting success with the passage of time. On the other hand, PML-N MPA Mirza Javed announced to bear the expenses of Sh Rashid’s marriage if someone from his family proposes him.