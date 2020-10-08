close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

PDM’s first power show in Gujranwala on 16th will be success: Rana Sana

Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said PDM’s first power show will be a success on October 16 in Gujranwala.

Talking to media outside Jati Umra Wednesday, Rana Sanaullah said the political gathering will be a referendum against the government and the country’s enemies. He said preparations are under way for Gujranwala meeting where PDM will present its agenda before the people. He said there would be a sit-in during which resignations will also be given. He said the PDM will take one million people to Islamabad. Rana further said three former generals will be going to Shahdara Police Station and Azad Kashmir’s premier is also arriving there. It seems police will run away by closing the police station. He questioned how it was possible to register an FIR against the entire opposition.

