PIMA concerned about PMC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) and other doctor organisations have expressed serious concern over the establishment of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), saying it could have negative effects on the healthcare system including the medical profession in general and medical education in specific.

“The law regarding the setting up of PMC needs to be amended after consultation with the doctor community through different representative bodies of medical professionals, and made it workable by consensus,” said Prof. Dr. Khubaib Shahid, newly elected President of PIMA, while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club along with other eminent doctors on Tuesday. Prof. Muhammad Afzal Mian and Dr. Imran Zafar were also present on the occasion. He said that the future of thousands of medical and dental students and trainee doctors had been put at stake by taking an imperative decision without any deliberation with the medical fraternity.